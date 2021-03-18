Allen Robinson Officially Signs Franchise Tender

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bears WR Allen Robinson has officially signed his franchise tender worth $17.9 million on Thursday.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk just reported that Robinson had “adjusted his position” regarding the franchise tag and is now “pivoting from not wanting to sign to seriously considering it.”

The Bears hosted free agent WR Kenny Golladay for a visit on Wednesday, which may have played into Robinson’s decision to sign the tender now and lock in his fully guaranteed salary under the tag at a time when free agent receivers are getting significantly less on the open market.

Signing the tag also gives Robinson leverage in negotiations with the Bears, should the parties open extension talks in the coming months.

Earlier in the day, Jeremy Fowler reported that Robinson was in no rush to sign his franchise tag and could wait a while before doing so. However, this was before the news of Golladay’s visit.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal otherwise Robinson has to play out 2021 under the tag.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Robinson and the Bears as the news is available.