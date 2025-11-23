Alvin Kamara Avoids Major Knee Injury, Has MCL Sprain

Nick Underhill reports that Saints RB Alvin Kamara suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Underhill says that Kamara avoided a major injury, but the team plans to see how he progresses from here before he’s back in game action.

Ian Rapoport adds that Kamara will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October last year.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 128 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 31 receptions for 182 yards receiving and one touchdown.