Alvin Kamara Endorses Saints Interim HC Darren Rizzi For Full-Time Role

The New Orleans Saints made ST coordinator Darren Rizzi the interim HC after firing former HC Dennis Allen in the middle of the season.

New Orleans is in the midst of finding their full-time HC and star RB Alvin Kamara vouched for Rizzi to get the position.

“Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi,” Kamara said on his social media.

Despite public opinion disagreeing with Kamara, he backed up his stance by pondering what qualifies most to speak on what makes a good coach.

“Ion really speak too much football. Especially in the offseason,” Kamara continued. “But it be funny hearing why yall think a coach should get a job or not. But then again.. the last time some yall played organized anything was last night on 2k. Can’t een get ya best friend to pass you the ball at the park. Wife mad as hell you yelling on the game all night.”

Here’s an update on the Saints’ HC search:

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.