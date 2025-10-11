Alvin Kamara Garnering Trade Interest, But Wants To Remain With Saints

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have contacted the Saints about a potential trade for RB Alvin Kamara.

The Saints are off to a 1-4 start on the season and they were not considered a contender at the start of the year, so it makes sense that teams would check on some of their notable players.

However, Rapoport says that Kamara told Saints GM Mickey Loomis that he would like to finish out the remainder of his career with the Saints.

The two parties agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million extension last October.

According to Rapoport, Loomis approached Kamara preemptively about teams expressing interest in Kamara and asked him what his preference was.

Rapoport adds that “Kamara expressed his preference to stay in New Orleans.”

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October last year.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in five games for the Saints and rushed for 283 yards on 73 carries to go along with 17 receptions and one total touchdown.