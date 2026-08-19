Alvin Kamara Out At Least One Month With MCL Sprain

According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Dot Football, Saints RB Alvin Kamara avoided a major knee injury in joint practices with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter reported today that Kamara sprained his MCL and will miss at least the next month.

That’s not ideal for the Saints but it’s better than losing him for the season. That timeline leaves open the possibility of Kamara starting the season on injured reserve.

The veteran back agreed to a pay cut to stay with the Saints this season, possibly his last in New Orleans.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Kamara as the news is available.