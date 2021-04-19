Andy Reid: ‘Door Always Remains Open’ For Eric Fisher & Mitchell Schwartz To Return

On Monday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that the “door always remains open” for offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz to return to Kansas City, per Herbie Teope.

The Chiefs have yet to address their offensive tackle situation outside of re-signing Mike Remmers, who could be their starting right tackle.

The idea of Fisher re-signing with the Chiefs would make some sense, considering that he’s working his way back from a torn Achilles and wouldn’t be ready to activities until later on. If the Chiefs were interested, he could rejoin the team before the season and wouldn’t have to learn a new system.

Schwartz is working his way from a back injury that forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 season and required offseason surgery.

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him last month.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 16 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Schwartz, 31, was taken in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Browns. After playing out his rookie contract with the Browns, Schwartz signed a five-year, $33 million deal with the Chiefs in 2016 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Schwartz signed a one-year extension in 2019 to take him through the end of the 2021 season. However, the Chiefs released him last month.

In 2020, Schwartz started six games at right tackle for the Chiefs.

We have them included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.