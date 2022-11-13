Another QB Change Not Out Of Question For Colts

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, sources say another quarterback change is not out of the question for the Colts if things go poorly.

The Colts benched veteran QB Matt Ryan for former sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger a few weeks ago and Ehlinger is set to make his third start in Week 10 against the Raiders.

However, Ryan will be active after sitting out a few weeks to heal a shoulder injury and Rapoport and Pelissero point out he’ll be available if new interim HC Jeff Saturday decides to make the switch.

Zak Keefer reports Ryan took some first-team reps in practice this week and while Saturday named Ehlinger the starter, he added, “this isn’t a closed competition by any stretch.”

Indianapolis also has veteran QB Nick Foles on the roster.

Ryan, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan’s contract has been restructured multiple times in recent years for cap space, which is why his cap figures have annually been so high. He was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

In 2022, Ryan has appeared in seven games for the Colts and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,008 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Ehlinger, 24, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors last season and was an honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

In 2022, Ehlinger has made two starts for the Colts and completed 32-52 pass attempts for 352 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also has rushed 11 times for 54 yards.

We’ll have more on the Colts quarterback situation as the news is available.