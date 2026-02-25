Anthony Richardson Could Still Have Future With Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said during his combine interview that QB Anthony Richardson could still have a future with the team and should be ready for training camp.

“He’s getting better,” Ballard said during his press conference. “I know he met with another specialist. He’s getting better. He’s been cleared to play football. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of Anthony, man. I mean, here’s a guy who’s had to deal with a lot of injury stuff that happens. Unfortunate accident with his eye. He doesn’t win the job; Daniel [Jones] wins the job. I think the one thing that I don’t know everybody appreciates about Anthony — I do, and I know some of his teammates do — he’s a really good teammate. Positive, wants to do the right things. So, it’s trending in the right direction. Still has a ways to go, but he’s cleared to play. And the eye’s getting better. So, we’ll just work from there.”

When asked if Richardson has a future with the team, despite trade rumors and the likelihood that the team will decline his fifth-year option, Ballard replied:

“I see a future, yeah. I’m not going to — kind of like with any player, you never know what’s going to happen. And things change,” Ballard said. “But, yeah. We like Anthony.”

ESPN’s Stephen Holder expects Richardson to seek a trade, though team sources told him there has not been an official request yet.

He mentions the Colts have warmed to the idea that backup QB Riley Leonard can assume the full-time QB2 role after his practice performance and play near the end of the season.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts as the news becomes available.