Anthony Richardson Has Top-30 Visits With Five Teams So Far

According to Cameron Wolfe, Florida QB Anthony Richardson has top-30 visits scheduled with five teams so far.

The list, and where those teams are picking, includes:

Panthers (No. 1)

Colts (No. 4)

Raiders (No. 7)

Falcons (No. 8)

Titans (No. 11)

That looks to be a pretty decent range for where Richardson should go once the first round of the draft rolls around at the end of April.

Richardson seems to have cemented himself as a top-ten and perhaps even a top-five pick after a terrific Combine performance. Some reports have even indicated the Panthers are considering taking Richardson at No. 1 overall.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.