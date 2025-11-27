Anthony Richardson Interested In Playing For Sean McVay Coaching Tree

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Colts QB Anthony Richardson would want to land with a team that has a coach from the Sean McVay coaching tree to try and turn his career around.

He adds Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell has a lot of respect for Richardson and Minnesota might be looking to add to the quarterback room this offseason. The Rams and McVay himself could also be an option, as they don’t have a long-term quarterback right now.

Richardson lost the competition for the starting job this summer to veteran QB Daniel Jones, and Jones has seemingly cemented himself as Indianapolis’ starter with a great 2025 season so far.

Though Richardson has one more year left on his rookie contract, his future seems like it will be somewhere besides Indianapolis.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

