Anthony Richardson To Miss Time, Colts Could Add New Backup QB

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts expect QB Anthony Richardson to be sidelined for a while after fracturing his orbital bone in a freak pregame accident.

He says the team is still determining an exact timeline but it does open up a potential need at backup quarterback, and the Colts plan to explore their options.

Sixth-round QB Riley Leonard served as the No. 2 in Sunday’s win against the Cardinals but Holder notes it could be a lot for the rookie to be thrust in as the primary backup. On the other side of the coin, the available options for backups are not great at this point in the season.

As far as Richardson, Holder mentions the injury happened when a pole used to hold an elastic stretch band snapped and hit him in the face. His eye is fine but he has significant swelling due to the fracture.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ quarterback situation as the news is available.