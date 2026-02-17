Anthony Richardson To Seek Trade?

Although Colts QB Daniel Jones‘ season was cut short with a significant Achilles injury, the Colts have still made it clear they want to re-sign him.

With the return of Jones feeling imminent, the question turns to 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson, who would be competing for the backup role in the fourth year of his rookie deal.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder expects Richardson to seek a trade, though team sources told him there has not been an official request yet.

He mentions the Colts have warmed to the idea that backup QB Riley Leonard can assume the full-time QB2 role after his practice performance and play near the end of the season.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts as the news becomes available.