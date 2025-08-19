Anthony Richardson’s Agent: Trust In Colts ‘Questionable At Best’

It was reported earlier today that the Colts are naming veteran QB Daniel Jones the starter for Week 1 after competing with former first-round QB Anthony Richardson for the starting gig during camp. Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson, said he is disappointed in the team’s decision, and his client’s trust in the organization is “questionable.”

“Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now,” Jackson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp.”

Jackson stopped short of saying they will demand a trade, but mentioned that he has a lot to discuss going forward.

“We have a lot to discuss,” Jackson said.

Jones entered camp with a narrow lead, per reports, and managed to hold on over the younger signal caller.

Colts HC Shane Steichen shed a little bit of light this weekend on how he would decide on the winner of the quarterback competition.

“It’s everything,” Steichen said. “The operation, the communication in the huddle, the checks, getting guys on the same page. The consistency of all that, obviously, is going to play a big factor in this.”

Richardson started last week’s preseason game against the Ravens but left early after failing to see a blitz and dislocating his pinkie. It didn’t keep him out of this past game, however, which Jones got to lead off.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.