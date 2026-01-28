Anthony Weaver & Brian Flores Were Other Finalists For Steelers’ HC Job

The Steelers hired former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy to be their fourth head coach since 1969 after former HC Mike Tomlin stepped down.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee Show and talked about Pittsburgh’s process of hiring McCarthy. He said Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Vikings DC Brian Flores were the other two finalists who received in-person interviews.

Schefter also brought up Steelers owner Art Rooney’s prior comments about not wanting to rebuild with a veteran team. McCarthy is the oldest coach Pittsburgh has ever had and the opposite of candidates they usually hire, but his experience is seen as valuable by the Steelers with where they feel the team is.

Weaver is also a finalist for the Cardinals’ HC opening and spoke to Buffalo about their HC job. Flores signed a deal to remain with the Vikings as DC, and it doesn’t seem like he will get hired as a head coach this cycle.

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

He took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed, 24th in points allowed, 18th in passing yards allowed, and 26th in rushing yards allowed.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.