Archie Manning Predicts Grandson Arch Manning Won’t Declare For 2026 Draft

Texas QB Arch Manning is one of the most sought-after quarterback prospects in the country, but he’s heading into his first season as a starter, where he also will be draft eligible after the year.

While Manning could declare for the 2026 draft, some have speculated that he will stay at Texas for another season, like his uncles Eli Manning and Peyton Manning did. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was among those people, as he said he would expect Arch Manning to stay at Texas, even with Cleveland likely to end up interested in the top quarterbacks.

Arch Manning’s grandfather, Archie Manning, joined in on that conversation. While Archie Manning didn’t speak with his grandson directly about the subject, he also predicted that the 21-year-old will return for Texas for another season and enter the draft in 2027.

“Arch isn’t going to do that,” Archie Manning said, via Texas Monthly. “He’ll be at Texas.”

Manning, 21, is the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. He was a consensus five-star recruit when he committed to Texas.

During his two-year college career, Manning has appeared in 12 games with two starts for the Longhorns. He’s completed 63 of 95 pass attempts (66.3 percent) for 969 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 28 carries for 115 yards and four touchdowns.