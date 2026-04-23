Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson Had Top-30 Visit With Eagles

Per Devin Jackson, Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson said he had a top-30 visit with the Eagles.

The Eagles were among the teams in attendance at Tyson’s personal workout last week. He took top-30 visits with the Browns, Commanders, and Saints during the pre-draft process, while he met formally at the NFL Combine with the Bills, Chiefs, Jets, Ravens, Steelers, and Seahawks.

The Eagles currently hold the 23rd overall pick in the draft and might have to trade up if they wanted Tyson, as he could go as high as the top 10.

Tyson, 21, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado. He opted to transfer to Arizona State following his freshman year in Boulder. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

Throughout his four-year career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.