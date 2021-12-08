Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks announced on Wednesday he is foregoing his senior season and declaring for the draft.

Burks will also skip Arkansas’ bowl game and start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jeremiah compares Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown. He has a strong chance of going in the first round once April comes around.

Burks, 21, is one of the top receiving prospects in the nation.

During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.