Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks announced on Wednesday he is foregoing his senior season and declaring for the draft.
God’s Plan❤️ pic.twitter.com/W3IsS4ValL
— Treylon Burks (@TreylonBurks) December 8, 2021
Burks will also skip Arkansas’ bowl game and start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Daniel Jeremiah compares Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown. He has a strong chance of going in the first round once April comes around.
Burks, 21, is one of the top receiving prospects in the nation.
During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!