Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Visiting Bears & Cardinals This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, Arkansas WR Treylon Burks has two more top 30 visits scheduled this week with the Bears and Cardinals.

The Cardinals have the No. 23 pick in the first round, while the Bears don’t pick until No. 39.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Burks, 21, is one of the top receiving prospects in the nation. He was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020.

Daniel Jeremiah compares Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown.

During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.

