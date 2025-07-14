Arrest Report For Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Released

Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins was recently charged with misdemeanor battery following his arrest in Florida on July 12th.

Here is the arrest report for #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, whose accuser told police he punched her with a closed fist in the chin/lip area and later struck her in the left arm and thigh while they were in the car leaving the airport on July 7. pic.twitter.com/dSOCbi8Y9G — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 14, 2025

Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted the arrest report from the incident that occurred on July 7th, where the accuser said Judkins punched her in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist.

The officer who made the arrest said the bruising was “clearly evident,” and the incident took place after Judkins was “showing frustration” after he read text messages from family members.

The accuser also said Judkins turned and hit her in the left arm and thigh while driving, and the officer who made the arrest said there was visible bruising on her left arm and thigh.

Violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy in matters of domestic violence can trigger a suspension of six games, and this puts Judkins on the radar of the league disciplinary body.

However, the NFL does not want to interfere with the legal system and will let criminal and civil matters run their course in court before handing down discipline.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Judkins as the news is available.