Arrest Warrant Issued For Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

An arrest warrant has been issued for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice following a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas.

He currently faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, according to Steven Dial.

Rice is from the area and went to college at SMU.

Rice, 23, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that included a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rice appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 79 passes on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

