Assault Charges Filed Against Aaron Donald

Per Melinda Roeder, DeVincent Spriggs has filed assault charges in Pittsburgh against Rams DT Aaron Donald.

Spriggs alleges he bumped into Donald accidentally and was then jumped by Donald and others who were with him, who began punching him.

He says he suffered a concussion, a broken arm and needed 16 stitches near his eye, per Roeder.

The Rams released a statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time,” they said via Jourdan Rodrigue.

Donald is the reigning NFL defensive player of the year.

Donald, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

In 2020, Donald appeared in all 16 games for the Rams, recording 45 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.