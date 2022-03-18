Baker Mayfield Informs Browns He Prefers Trade To Colts

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Baker Mayfield has informed the Browns that he’d prefer to be traded to the Colts.

The Browns are acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans so you can expect a Mayfield trade to be worked out in the near future.

The Seahawks have also come up as a landing spot for Mayfield, but it sounds like he prefers to be in Indianapolis.

Mayfield has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland after the Browns met with Watson in Houston.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

