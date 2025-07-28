Buccaneers Added $30M In Guarantees To QB Baker Mayfield’s Contract

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is under contract through 2026, and GM Jason Licht previously expressed his desire to keep the signal caller in Tampa Bay long term.

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, Mayfield talked about his current contract situation. He mentioned the team gave him guaranteed money for next season, which is allowing him to focus on playing football rather than a contract negotiation. He plans to focus on winning in 2025 and let the rest take care of itself.

“Right now, I’m under contract through ’26,” Mayfield said. “So it was really just about getting guaranteed money for ’26, and they did that. And that’s all I can ask for. I signed the contract, I knew what it was. Right now, it’s winning. I know good things will happen after that. I trust this place. I love being here. Obviously, used to bouncing around. I’ve done that before, but I don’t want to leave. It’s how can we wn right now? We have a team that’s really, really well built and [General Manager Jason Licht] and those guys did it. So, if we win right now good things will happen.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees in 2026, when Mayfield was scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $40 million.

Mayfield, 29, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

In 2024, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions to go along with 378 yards rushing and three touchdowns.