Bears A Possible Landing Spot For WR Mike Williams

Jonathan Jones writes that a destination that makes sense for Chargers recently released WR Mike Williams is the Chicago Bears.

Jones points out Chicago has available cap space and has a connection to Williams in WR coach Chris Beatty, who was former the Chargers’ receivers coach.

Los Angeles reportedly wants to bring Williams back but he’ll be free to explore his market.

The Chargers releasing the veteran receiver was expected for some time given the $20 million in cap savings. Los Angeles likely explored a trade with Williams but he’s recovering from a torn ACL, which would have made a deal tricky to execute.

Williams, 29, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose.

In 2023, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.