Bears Activate DL Austin Booker, Place DL Shemar Turner On IR

The Chicago Bears announced they have activated DL Austin Booker from injured reserve.

In correspondence, the Bears have placed second-round DL Shemar Turner on injured reserve.

Turner, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team and made second-team All-SEC after his junior year in 2023.

The Bears used the No. 62 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Turner. He’s signed a four-year, $7,220,286 contract with a $1,891,112 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Turner recorded 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass deflection and two blocked kicks in 43 career games.

In 2025, Turner appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded six total tackles including two tackles for loss.