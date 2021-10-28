Bears Activate LB Caleb Johnson From COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve activated LB Caleb Johnson from the COVID-19 list.

Johnson, 23, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded three total tackles.