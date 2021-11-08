Bears Activate OL Germain Ifedi From COVID-19 List, Elevate Two

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve activated OL Germain Ifedi from the COVID-19 list and elevated LBs Cassius Marsh and Sam Kamara to their active roster.

The Bears also activated RB David Montgomery from injured reserve for tonight’s game against the Steelers tonight.

Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.

In 2021, Ifedi has appeared in five games for the Bears, making five starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 50 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.