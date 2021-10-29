Bears Activate OLB Robert Quinn & OT Elijah Wilkinson From COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced that they have activated OLB Robert Quinn and OT Elijah Wilkinson from the COVID-19 list to the active roster.

We have activated Robert Quinn & Elijah Wilkinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/Zx7VAydJRg — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 29, 2021

Quinn, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Quinn has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.