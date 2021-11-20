Bears Activate S Deon Bush From IR, Elevate Two

The Chicago Bears announced that they are activating S Deon Bush, as well as elevating WR Isaiah Coulter and LB Ledarius Mack to their active roster this Sunday.
We have activated Deon Bush from IR and flexed Isaiah Coulter & Ledarius Mack from the practice squad to the active roster.https://t.co/JTFk5XAjDg
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 20, 2021
Bush, 27, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.
Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.
In 2021, Bush has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles.
