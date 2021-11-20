Bears Activate S Deon Bush From IR, Elevate Two

The Chicago Bears announced that they are activating S Deon Bush, as well as elevating WR Isaiah Coulter and LB Ledarius Mack to their active roster this Sunday.

Bush, 27, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.

In 2021, Bush has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles.