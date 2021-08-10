Bears Activate S Eddie Jackson Off NFI List

Bears HC Matt Nagy announced the team will activate S Eddie Jackson off the non-football injury list on Tuesday.

Coach Nagy announced that Eddie Jackson will be activated off the non-football injury list & begin practicing today. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 10, 2021

Jackson has missed the past two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury.

Jackson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

In 2020, Jackson has appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 60 tackles, no interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and five passes defended.