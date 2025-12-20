Bears Activated LB Tremaine Edmunds & Elevated WR Maurice Alexander

The Bears announced the activation of LB Tremaine Edmunds from injured reserve, along with the elevation of WR Maurice Alexander, ahead of Week 16.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds, which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Edmunds has appeared in 10 games and recorded 89 tackles and a sack.