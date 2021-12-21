Bears Activating CB Duke Shelley From COVID-19 List

Bears HC Matt Nagy said Tuesday the team is getting CB Duke Shelley back off the COVID-19 list, per Brad Biggs.

Shelley plays slot corner primarily for Chicago.

Shelley, 25, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus.

In 2021, Shelley has appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 33 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and three pass deflections.