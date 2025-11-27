Bears Activating CBs Jaylon Johnson & Kyler Gordon From IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are activating cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon from injured reserve ahead of Friday’s Week 13 game against the Eagles.

This is a significant boost for Chicago’s defense, as they regain two starters for their secondary while aiming to maintain their NFC North lead.

It was reported in September that Johnson was undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could potentially return sometime in the second half of the season.

Johnson missed all of camp and preseason with the groin injury and re-aggravated it in his return in Week 2 against the Lions.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon has appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded four tackles and one sack.