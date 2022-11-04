Bears Activating LG Cody Whitehair From Injured Reserve

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are activating LG Cody Whitehair from the injured reserve on Friday.

Biggs adds that Whitehair is set to start Week 9 against the Dolphins.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the following of Whitehair’s recovery from a sprained MCL, via Dan Wiederer: “His movement’s good. His jumps are good. The strength staff has done a great job of getting him ready to go. He’s looked good in practice.”

Whitehair, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $4,224,568 and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent.

He then signed a five-year, $52.5 million extension with the Bears, which includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Whitehair has appeared and started in four games for the Bears.