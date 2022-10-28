Bears Activating OT Alex Leatherwood From NFI List

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said that they are activating OT Alex Leatherwood from the non-football injury list to their 53-man roster on Friday, per Kevin Fishbain.

Chicago designated him as a player to return in recent weeks. This will be his first appearance with the team after being claimed off of waivers from the Raiders coming out of the preseason.

Leatherwood, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024, but was among their final roster cuts and was quickly claimed by the Bears.

In 2021, Leatherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts between right guard and right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 guard out of 82 qualifying players.