Bears Activating S Dane Cruikshank From NFI List

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that they are activating S Dane Cruikshank from the non-football injury list.

Cruikshank, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed with the Bears.

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games for the Titans and recorded 41 total tackles, a forced fumble, and one pass defended.