Bears Admit Kyler Gordon’s Future With Team Is Uncertain

Bears CB Kyler Gordon hasn’t practiced at all during the spring or training camp due to a calf injury and will miss the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the reserve/PUP list.

When asked Tuesday if Gordon will play for the Bears again, GM Ryan Poles admitted his future is uncertain but expressed some hope that Gordon’s time with the team isn’t over.

“I don’t know,” Poles said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I hope so. I still have hope there. He’s going to have to continue to work hard and get back to playing football again.”

Poles wouldn’t go much into detail about what they’re saying is a delay in Gordon’s recovery from a calf injury and wouldn’t give any sort of a timeline.

“I really, I wish I had more for you all — but any time you have an injury and you’re coming back from something there’s discomfort that you have to push through and that’s what it comes down to. So we haven’t been able to get over that hump and we’re not progressing as fast as we’d like. That’s really all I have to say about that.”

“We’ll see when [Gordon] comes back. I don’t have a timetable. We’ll see how that goes.”

Gordon is entering year two of a three-year, $40 million extension after a first season in which he had two different stints on injured reserve and was limited to three regular season games due to injuries.

Gordon, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.

We’ll have more on Gordon as the news becomes available.