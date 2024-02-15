Bears Also Cut S Eddie Jackson

The Bears announced they have released S Eddie Jackson and OL Cody Whitehair.

We have released Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 15, 2024

The Jackson release is news after Whitehair’s release was reported a little earlier. Neither is much of a surprise.

Cutting Jackson will create more than $12 million in additional cap space for the Bears. In total, they’ve just added more than $20 million to their available cap space this offseason.

Jackson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017 out of Alabama. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

Jackson was due to make a base salary of $14 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 37 total tackles, one interception and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 76 safety out of 91 qualifying players.