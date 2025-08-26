Bears Announce 19 Moves To Trim Roster To 53

The Chicago Bears announced 19 roster moves to get the roster down to 53 players by today’s deadline.
We have made a series of roster moves to comply with the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 26, 2025
Chicago placed RB Travis Homer and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga on injured reserve with plans to return. The full list of cuts includes:
- C Ricky Stromberg
- WR J.P. Richardson
- LS Luke Elkin
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
- DT Zacch Pickens
- WR Tyler Scott
- WR Miles Boykin
- S Tysheem Johnson (injured)
- C Doug Kramer (injured)
- G Bill Murray (injured)
- TE Stephen Carlson
- WR Maurice Alexander
- RB Brittain Brown
- DL Jonathan Ford
- DB Mekhi Garner
- DL Jamree Kromah
- OL Jordan McFadden
Pickens, 25, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit. The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that included a $1,191,846 signing bonus.
In 2024, Pickens appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles and one sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!