Bears Announce 19 Moves To Trim Roster To 53

The Chicago Bears announced 19 roster moves to get the roster down to 53 players by today’s deadline.

We have made a series of roster moves to comply with the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 26, 2025

Chicago placed RB Travis Homer and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga on injured reserve with plans to return. The full list of cuts includes:

C Ricky Stromberg WR J.P. Richardson LS Luke Elkin DE Tanoh Kpassagnon DT Zacch Pickens WR Tyler Scott WR Miles Boykin S Tysheem Johnson (injured) C Doug Kramer (injured) G Bill Murray (injured) TE Stephen Carlson WR Maurice Alexander RB Brittain Brown DL Jonathan Ford DB Mekhi Garner DL Jamree Kromah OL Jordan McFadden

Pickens, 25, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit. The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that included a $1,191,846 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles and one sack.