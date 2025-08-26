Bears Announce 19 Moves To Trim Roster To 53

The Chicago Bears announced 19 roster moves to get the roster down to 53 players by today’s deadline.

Chicago placed RB Travis Homer and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga on injured reserve with plans to return. The full list of cuts includes: 

  1. C Ricky Stromberg
  2. WR J.P. Richardson
  3. LS Luke Elkin
  4. DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
  5. DT Zacch Pickens
  6. WR Tyler Scott
  7. WR Miles Boykin
  8. S Tysheem Johnson (injured)
  9. C Doug Kramer (injured)
  10. G Bill Murray (injured)
  11. TE Stephen Carlson
  12. WR Maurice Alexander
  13. RB Brittain Brown
  14. DL Jonathan Ford
  15. DB Mekhi Garner
  16. DL Jamree Kromah
  17. OL Jordan McFadden

Pickens, 25, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit. The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that included a $1,191,846 signing bonus. 

In 2024, Pickens appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles and one sack. 

