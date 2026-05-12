Chargers Making Seven Moves Post-Rookie Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a batch of seven roster moves on Wednesday, including signing TE Johnny Pascuzzi, S Myles Purchase and OT Laekin Vakalahi.

we’ve signed TE Johnny Pascuzzi, S Myles Purchase, T Laekin Vakalahi + made other roster moves → https://t.co/3kFrP5GTko pic.twitter.com/Ug5Y4dDQcI — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2026

To make room, the Chargers waived TE Tanner McLachlan, OLB Niles King, TE Thomas Yassmin and CB Jeremiah Wilson (injured).

McLachlan, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He signed a four-year, $4,203,056 rookie deal but was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp in 2025.

The Chargers signed McLachlan to the practice squad in early December and inked him to a futures deal for 2026.

In 2024, McLachlan appeared in two games for the Bengals.