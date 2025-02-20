Bears Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Chicago Bears have officially set their coaching staff for the 2025 season under new HC Ben Johnson.
The coaching staff is as follows:
- HC Ben Johnson
- DC Dennis Allen
- OC Declan Doye
- ST coordinator Richard Hightower
- Assistant HC/WR coach Antwaan Randle El
- Offensive quality control coach Matt Aponte
- QB coach J.T. Barrett
- RB coach Eric Bieniemy
- Assistant ST coach Anthony Blevins
- Offensive quality control coach Zach Cable
- Assistant OL coach Kyle DeVan
- TE coach Jim Dray
- DL coach Jeremy Garrett
- Pass game coordinator/DB coach Al Harris
- Senior defensive assistant/DL Bill Johnson
- Assistant LB coach Kevin Koch
- Defensive assistant/nickels Cannon Matthews
- Defensive quality control coach Kenny Norton III
- Offensive Assistant – QB/WR Robbie Picazo
- OL coach Dan Roushar
- LB coach Richard Smith
- Pass game coordinator Press Taylor
- Head of strength and conditioning Pierre Ngo
- Assistant strength and conditioning coach Noble Landry
- Assistant strength and conditioning coach Allison Haley
- Senior director of coaching operations Justin Rudd
- Manager of coaching administration Chavis Cook
- Director of research and analysis Harrison Freid
Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.
The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.
Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. He was named the Bears’ head coach this offseason.
In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!