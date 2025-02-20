Bears Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Chicago Bears have officially set their coaching staff for the 2025 season under new HC Ben Johnson.

The coaching staff is as follows:

HC Ben Johnson

DC Dennis Allen

OC Declan Doye

ST coordinator Richard Hightower

Assistant HC/WR coach Antwaan Randle El

Offensive quality control coach Matt Aponte

QB coach J.T. Barrett

RB coach Eric Bieniemy

Assistant ST coach Anthony Blevins

Offensive quality control coach Zach Cable

Assistant OL coach Kyle DeVan

TE coach Jim Dray

DL coach Jeremy Garrett

Pass game coordinator/DB coach Al Harris

Senior defensive assistant/DL Bill Johnson

Assistant LB coach Kevin Koch

Defensive assistant/nickels Cannon Matthews

Defensive quality control coach Kenny Norton III

Offensive Assistant – QB/WR Robbie Picazo

OL coach Dan Roushar

LB coach Richard Smith

Pass game coordinator Press Taylor

Head of strength and conditioning Pierre Ngo

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Noble Landry

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Allison Haley

Senior director of coaching operations Justin Rudd

Manager of coaching administration Chavis Cook

Director of research and analysis Harrison Freid

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. He was named the Bears’ head coach this offseason.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.