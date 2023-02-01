Bears Announce Five Changes To Coaching Staff

The Chicago Bears announced five changes to their coaching staff on Wednesday.

We have made several changes among our coaching & football operations staff.https://t.co/dYm4qc31iX — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 1, 2023

Chicago hired passing game coordinator and CB coach Jon Hoke, offensive quality control coach Zach Cable, strength and conditioning coach Isaiah Harris, and Pierre Ngo as an assistant strength and conditioning.

The Bears also promoted offensive quality control coach Omar Young to become an assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach.