Bears Announce Three Roster Moves

The Bears announced three roster moves on Saturday, including activating RB Travis Homer and DE Jacob Martin from injured reserve.

The team also elevated S Tarvarius Moore from the practice squad for Week 8.

Homer, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Bears in March.

In 2024, Homer has appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded three rushing attempts for 16 yards.