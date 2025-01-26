Bears Asst. GM Ian Cunningham Worth Watching For Jaguars’ GM Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jaguars are expected to take their time in hiring their next general manager.

However, Jones says that Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham is someone to keep an eye on for the job.

Jacksonville just officially hired Liam Coen as their next head coach and he is expected to have a say in who they hire as general manager.

In order to land Coen, the Jaguars had to part ways with GM Trent Baalke, even though owner Shad Khan had publicly announced that Baalke would return in 2025.

Cunningham interviewed for the Titans’ general manager job this offseason.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.