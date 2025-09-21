Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Likely To Have Core Muscle Surgery, Could Return Second Half Of Season

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is meeting with a specialist in Philadelphia and is likely to have surgery to repair a core muscle injury this week.

Rapoport says that would create a path for Johnson to potentially return sometime in the second half of the season. He’s already been placed on injured reserve.

Johnson missed all of camp and preseason with the groin injury and re-aggravated it in his return in Week 2 against the Lions.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson, worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Bears, recording two tackles.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.