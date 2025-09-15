Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Out Indefinitely With Groin Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

Johnson missed all of camp and preseason with the groin injury and re-aggravated it in his return in Week 2 against the Lions.

Per Jordan Schultz, Johnson is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with the injury that requires surgery. There’s an outside chance he can return should the Bears remain in contention.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 53 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and eight pass defenses.