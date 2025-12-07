Bears CB Kyler Gordon Ruled Out With Pre-Game Groin Injury

Per Kevin Fishbain, Bears CB Kyler Gordon was ruled out from Sunday’s game against the Packers after suffering a groin injury in pre-game warmups.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.

