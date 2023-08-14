Bears Claim LB Mykal Walker, Waive LB Kuony Deng

The Bears announced on Monday that they have claimed LB Mykal Walker who was waived by the Falcons and are waiving LB Kuony Deng in a corresponding move.

Walker, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State.

The team recently opted to waive him in order to sign LB Frank Ginda, who has worked out for several teams this offseason.

In 2022, Walker appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and made 12 starts, recording 107 tackles, one sack, six pass deflections, and two interceptions.