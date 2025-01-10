Bears Claim OL Jordan McFadden Off Waivers From Chargers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears claimed OL Jordan McFadden off of waivers from the Chargers on Friday.

He was a fifth-round pick just last year but has appeared in only one game for Los Angeles this season. Chicago claiming him shows some intention to keep him in some capacity going into 2025.

McFadden, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned second and first-team All-ACC selections over his final two seasons. The Chargers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,152,140 rookie contract that included a $312,140 signing bonus.

In 2024, McFadden appeared in one game for the Chargers with no starts.