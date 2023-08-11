Bears Claim OL Logan Stenberg Off Waivers From Lions, Waive WR Aron Cruickshank

The Chicago Bears announced they claimed OL Logan Stenberg off of waivers from the Lions on Friday and waived WR Aron Cruickshank in a corresponding move.

The former mid-round pick wasn’t able to carve out a role for himself on Detroit’s offensive line the past few seasons despite injuries providing some opportunities.

Stenberg, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Kentucky in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year deal worth a total of $4,036,640 including a $741,640 signing bonus.

In 2022, Stenberg appeared in 16 games for the Lions and made four starts at guard.